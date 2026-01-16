Odisha signs pact for Pathani Samanta Planetarium revamp

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Thursday signed a MoU with the Department of Science and Technology and the Birla Industrial and Technology Museum (BITM), Kolkata, for comprehensive upgradation and modernisation of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar.

The project aims to modernise the planetarium infrastructure with the objective of transforming it into a world-class centre of astronomical learning and scientific outreach. It will establish new science centres across the state to significantly expand access to quality science education for students and the general public.

Officials said the upgraded planetarium will feature advanced astronomical displays, immersive learning experience and enhanced educational programmes to inspire scientific curiosity among youth.

The Pathani Samanta Planetarium has played a pivotal role in popularising science, astronomy, astrophysics and space science in the state. Named after legendary astronomer Maha Mahopadhyay Chandrasekhar Singh Harichandan Mahapatra Samanta, popularly known as Pathani Samanta, the institution was dedicated to the public on January 8, 1990. Over the years, it has significantly expanded its outreach activities, nurturing scientific temperament among thousands of students. At present, the planetarium conducts daily shows in Odia, English and Hindi, except on Mondays.

The agreement was signed by director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium Urmiprava Maharana and director, BITM, Arnab Chatterjee in the presence of development commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, Science & Technology Chithra Arumugam, principal secretary Finance, Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra and other officials.