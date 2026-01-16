Odisha’s IG Defence supplies counter-drone system to Indian Army, Navy

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha-based indigenous defence technology company IG Defence has secured orders from the Indian Army and the Indian Navy for its made-in-India counter-drone system, the IG T-Shul Pulse Anti-Drone Gun.

The IG T-Shul Pulse is a handheld, electronic-warfare-based anti-drone jammer designed to disrupt and neutralise hostile drones in operational environments. Lightweight and quick to deploy, the system is intended for frontline troops, perimeter security and the protection of military bases and critical strategic assets.

With an effective jamming range of up to 2 km under line-of-sight and interference-free conditions, it provides tactical units with an immediate response capability against emerging aerial threats.

“The induction of indigenous counter-drone systems such as the IG T-Shul Pulse reflects the Indian Armed Forces’ increasing focus on preparedness against emerging aerial threats. Systems designed and manufactured in India, aligned with operational requirements, strengthen both responsiveness and long-term self-reliance in defence capabilities,” said senior vice president of IG Defence Maj Gen R C Padhi.