Plumber held for woman’s murder in Nalco township

ANGUL: Police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of murdering a woman in Angul’s Nalco township on December 1 last year.

The accused, Tapan Mikar Sahu, is a plumber by profession. He was arrested from his native place in Balasingha village under Angul Sadar police limits. Sahu reportedly murdered Madhusmita Pradhan (35) for rejecting his love proposal.

Police said Sahu was a pipeline worker employed under a contractor in Nalco township. On December 1, he went to the house of Kartik Pradhan, a Nalco employee, on the pretext of checking the pipeline. At that time, Kartik’s wife Madhusmita was alone in the quarters as her husband was at work and daughter had gone to school.

Sahu reportedly proposed to Madhusmita during his visit. However, the woman refused and also threatened to inform the police. Police said Sahu became frightened by the threat and strangled her using a dupatta. In an attempt to mislead the investigation, he stole Madhusmita’s earrings and mangalsutra before fleeing the scene.

Later that night, Pradhan returned home to find his wife murdered and lodged a complaint in the Nalco police station.

Angul SP Rahul Jain said two police teams were formed to nab the accused. Sahu was apprehended by police on Wednesday. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and was arrested. Further investigation is underway, he added.