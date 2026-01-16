Prohibitory orders imposed in Odisha’s Sundargarh after rumours of beef storage trigger communal tension

ROURKELA: Prohibitory orders were imposed in Regent Market area of Sundargarh town on Thursday after communal tension led to intense stone pelting over rumours of beef being stored in a house.

In the ensuing violence, a pickup van and a couple of poultry shops were set on fire while at least half-a-dozen four-wheelers were damaged in the town. Several persons including a policeman also suffered injuries as two groups resorted to stone pelting.

Sources said after rumour of beef being stored in a house near Regent Market spread, a mob gathered in the area. On being informed, police reached the spot for investigation. However, stone pelting started all of a sudden at around 2.30 pm and continued for about two-and-half hours.

Sundargarh collector Subhankar Mohapatra and SP Amritpal Kaur rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Later, DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai also reached the violence-hit area.

The DIG said after a rumour of storing of beef spread, Town police rushed to the spot for verification. However, some miscreants in the crowd resorted to stone pelting. One pickup van and two shops were gutted while several vehicles were partially damaged. One policeman suffered injury in the violence.

Rai said 10 platoons of police force have been deployed and patrolling in Sundargarh town has been intensified. The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS in Regent Market to prevent further escalation. The administration has also ordered closure of shops and markets in the area as a preventive measure. Only emergency services have been allowed.

“The situation is tense, but under control. The administration is keeping a close watch. Sundargarh collector and SP are monitoring the situation. Preventive measures to stop spreading of rumours on social media platforms would also be taken if required,” he added. The collector said a peace committee comprising representatives from both the communities would meet soon to restore social harmony.