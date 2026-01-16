Two youths die after motorcycle hits roadside pole in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Two youths were killed in a road mishap in Khallikote area of Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Subham Sahu (19) and his cousin Amit Sahu (19), both from Patana Sahi.

Sources said the duo was on way to Khallikote from Rambha via Nirmalajhar when they rammed their motorcycle into a roadside electricity pole near Mukundapur chowk. Both of them sustained grievous injuries. Some passersby spotted the youths lying unconscious at the roadside and rushed them to Khallikote community health centre. However, doctors declared them brought dead.

An unnatural death case has been registered and the bodies were seized for autopsy.