Union Minister Oram writes to Mandaviya, wants ESIC MCH in Rourkela

ROURKELA: Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram on Tuesday wrote to Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him for immediate establishment of an ESIC Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Rourkela.

The move follows a reply from Mandaviya on October 30 last year, which cited National Medical Council (NMC) norms such as a minimum of 220 beds, 80 per cent annual bed occupancy, and at least 400 daily OPD patients as prerequisites for setting up a new ESIC MCH.

In an official letter dated January 12, Oram questioned the reliance on existing ‘occupancy norms’ as a barrier, arguing that Rourkela is being unfairly penalised due to administrative and infrastructure bottlenecks.

Oram noted that while the NMC mandates 220 beds for an MCH, Rourkela’s existing ESIC Model Hospital is limited to 50 beds and proposed to bypass the current 170-bed expansion plan in favour of a 400+ bed super-specialty hospital, which would instantly satisfy all regulatory requirements.

Citing the successful models in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Bihar, an ESIC MCH in Rourkela will not only serve the over 3 lakh ESIC card holders (benefiting 12 lakh people), but also be open to the general public for a nominal fee. This would provide AIIMS-standard care to the marginalised tribal populations of northern Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, he stated.