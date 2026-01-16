Woman stoned to death in Sundargarh farmland, police launch probe

ROURKELA: A 50-year-old woman was reportedly found murdered in a farmland near Goudapada of Amlipali under Town police limits in Sundargarh on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Gurubari Majhi. Prima facie, it appeared that she was stoned to death. A blood-stained stone was also found near the body, said police.

According to sources, Gurubari was staying with a male partner in a rented house at Amlipali. She was last seen leaving her house on Wednesday evening. On Thursday morning, locals spotted her body and informed police.

Sundargarh SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra said SP Amritpal Kaur visited the crime scene. A scientific team with dog squad also visited the spot for investigation. A case has been registered in Town police station and the woman’s body was sent for autopsy. Further investigation is underway.