10 migrant workers from Odisha's Nuapada rescued in Karnataka

NUAPADA: Ten migrant workers from Nuapada district were rescued from a brick kiln in Karnataka and brought back to Odisha following a coordinated operation by the Bagalkot district administration.

The workers were formally handed over to Nuapada collector Madhusudan Das, who assured necessary rehabilitation and support to the affected families. The rescued workers, including five women and as many men, belong to Jarelpadar village under Bharuamunda panchayat in Sinapali block. They were trafficked to a brick kiln located in Muradi village of Guledagudda taluk in Bagalkot in Karnataka, by a middleman and were forced to work as bonded labourers.

Acting on reports of exploitation, the Bagalkot district administration conducted a rescue operation on January 9. During the investigation, it was found that each worker was paid an advance of Rs 10,000, with a promise of Rs 40,000 upon arrival which was never paid. The workers were allegedly made to work for more than 12 hours a day and subjected to abuse and exploitation by the kiln owner.