10 migrant workers from Odisha's Nuapada rescued in Karnataka

NUAPADA: Ten migrant workers from Nuapada district were rescued from a brick kiln in Karnataka and brought back to Odisha following a coordinated operation by the Bagalkot district administration.
The workers were formally handed over to Nuapada collector Madhusudan Das, who assured necessary rehabilitation and support to the affected families. The rescued workers, including five women and as many men, belong to Jarelpadar village under Bharuamunda panchayat in Sinapali block. They were trafficked to a brick kiln located in Muradi village of Guledagudda taluk in Bagalkot in Karnataka, by a middleman and were forced to work as bonded labourers.
Acting on reports of exploitation, the Bagalkot district administration conducted a rescue operation on January 9. During the investigation, it was found that each worker was paid an advance of Rs 10,000, with a promise of Rs 40,000 upon arrival which was never paid. The workers were allegedly made to work for more than 12 hours a day and subjected to abuse and exploitation by the kiln owner.
Based on the findings, an FIR was registered against the employer and Bagalkot authorities facilitated the workers’ release and coordinated with Nuapada district administration to ensure their safe return.
The assistant commissioner and sub-divisional magistrate of Bagalkot issued release certificates to all 10 labourers.
With the assistance of Sudhakar Badiger, project director of district child labour department, Bagalkot and police, the workers were safely handed over at Nuapada collectorate.
Badiger said the Karnataka government also committed Rs 30,000 each directly to their bank accounts as compensation. The Nuapada collector said the district administration has taken charge of the rescued families and will provide rehabilitation and assistance. He urged them not to leave their native land again in distress, assuring that various government welfare schemes are available locally.