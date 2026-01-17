Consumer cases against Salman, Hrithik over Mountain Dew ad

BHAWANIPATNA: A case has been registered in the Kalahandi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, PepsiCo as well as Advertising Standard Council of India over advertisement of ‘Mountain Dew’ soft drink.

According to the complaint filed by Deepak Dubey, his 11-year-old son was influenced by the Mountain Dew advertisement featuring the two actors. The advertisement promotes the drink by displaying numerous stunts which suggest that consuming the drink ensures victory in races and increases physical strength, he stated. He alleged that after watching the advertisement, his son insisted on purchasing the drink which will help him school sports. However, the promises made in the advertisement proved to be misleading and false.

The petitioner expressed concern that such advertisements make wrong impact in the mind of kids. Such type of misleading advertisement showing claims should be stopped, he added. The complainant prayed for direction to the Advertising standard Council of India to check telecast of such misleading advertisement and sought a symbolic compensation of Rs 1 towards damages and apology.

The case was filed on September 19 last year and the first hearing took place on the December 22. The next hearing is scheduled for January 19.