ED crackdown on sand-liquor nexus in Odisha's Ganjam district

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in Ganjam district, including Berhampur city, in connection with alleged financial irregularities linked to sand mining and liquor trade.

Among those under the scanner was Bhagban Sahu alias Bhalu, a prominent liquor and sand trader and a close associate of senior BJD leaders in the district. Searches were conducted at his house and business establishments at Sandhinuapalli village in Aska area. While the agency has not officially disclosed details of the seizures, unofficial sources claimed that assets worth over Rs 40 crore were unearthed during the raids.

Considered a close associate of former Aska BJD MLA Manjula Swain, he had later joined the BJP ahead of 2024 elections. Officials said he had faced multiple allegations in the past.

The ED also raided premises linked to Hrushikesh Padhy, vice-president of the Ganjam district BJD unit. Searches were conducted at three locations in Sheragada and two in Berhampur. The agency conducted searches at locations associated with alleged sand mining operators Krupasindhu Muduli, Biswajit Patra, Sachin Padhy and Siba Panda, who are said to have had enjoyed political patronage.

ED officials reportedly recovered cash worth crores from a cupboard, besides high-end benami vehicles and documents related to several immovable properties, agreements and mining leases executed by the accused persons during the raids, sources said. While unconfirmed sources said cash amounting to Rs 2 crore was detected in the cupboard, the ED did not divulge the details.

The cash, luxury vehicles and other assets detected so far will be seized. The agency said further investigation is underway, and the exact amount of cash seized and other details will be disclosed after the searches are completed.