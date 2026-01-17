Normalcy returns to Sundargarh after communal clash over stored beef rumours; police deployment continues

ROURKELA: A day after communal violence erupted over rumours of stored beef, normalcy returned to Sundargarh town on Friday as the administration lifted the prohibitory orders with no signs of any further flare-up.

Sundargarh collector Subhankar Mohapatra said with no fresh violence, the curfew was lifted and internet services have been restored. The situation is fully under control and normalcy has returned. However, police deployment would continue till further assessment of the situation.

The restrictions were lifted after the administration convened a peace committee meeting in the afternoon to help restore communal harmony.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said four persons have been detained and identification of others involved in the violence is underway. Five policemen and 12 civilians received minor injuries in the clash.

After communal tension erupted in Regent Market area of Sundargarh town on Thursday afternoon, the district administration was quick to impose prohibitory orders under section 163 BNSS. Late in the evening, internet services were suspended to prevent spread of misinformation and rumours on social media.