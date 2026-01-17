Normalcy returns to Sundargarh after communal clash over stored beef rumours; police deployment continues
ROURKELA: A day after communal violence erupted over rumours of stored beef, normalcy returned to Sundargarh town on Friday as the administration lifted the prohibitory orders with no signs of any further flare-up.
Sundargarh collector Subhankar Mohapatra said with no fresh violence, the curfew was lifted and internet services have been restored. The situation is fully under control and normalcy has returned. However, police deployment would continue till further assessment of the situation.
The restrictions were lifted after the administration convened a peace committee meeting in the afternoon to help restore communal harmony.
DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said four persons have been detained and identification of others involved in the violence is underway. Five policemen and 12 civilians received minor injuries in the clash.
After communal tension erupted in Regent Market area of Sundargarh town on Thursday afternoon, the district administration was quick to impose prohibitory orders under section 163 BNSS. Late in the evening, internet services were suspended to prevent spread of misinformation and rumours on social media.
Incidentally, suspension of internet was meant only for Sundargarh town. However, due to technical constraints, internet services provided by most of the telecom networks got suspended in whole of Sundargarh district including Rourkela city. The internet ban was lifted in the district barring the troubled Sundargarh town at around 12 pm on Friday.
The communal flare-up stemmed from a rumour about storing of beef in a house which was near a Hanuman temple in Regent Market area. As police were verifying veracity of the rumour, groups from two communities resorted to pelting of broken bricks. A pickup and two shops were torched, while half a dozen of four-wheelers were partially damaged in the violence.
Sources said two tractor loads of broken bricks were removed from the violence-hit area. The collector said police are investigating the source of such a huge amount of bricks. As per preliminary information, the bricks were stacked at the nearby place for construction works.