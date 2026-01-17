Odisha Deputy CM Parida stresses integrated approach for heritage sites

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Friday said that an integrated approach should be adopted for conservation and tourism management of heritage sites of the state.

The deputy chief minister presided over a high-level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan to discuss the protection and development of heritage sites such as Kedar Gouri, Kapileshwar and Mukteshwar temples. She directed officials to launch a massive cleanliness and awareness campaign.

Based on observations made during Parida’s site visit, key issues such as scientific waste management in temple premises, desilting and rejuvenation of water bodies, drainage improvement, and maintenance of water sources were also discussed in the meeting. She directed officials to conduct site inspections and prepare a comprehensive action plan for drainage, pumping and maintenance works, under the jurisdiction of temple trust and concerned local bodies.

The deputy CM emphasised close coordination among Tourism department, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Archaeological Survey of India, Endowment department and local administration to ensure sanitation, water quality and regular upkeep of the heritage sites. She suggested deployment of trained guides at these sites for providing historical and cultural information to improve visitor experience.