Odisha farmers suffer as mandi opening, token glitches hit paddy purchase

BHUBANESWAR: Large number of farmers across the state are facing acute hardship due to delays in opening of mandis and persistent problems in issuance of online tokens, contrary to the state government’s claims of having made all arrangements for smooth paddy procurement operations this kharif season.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had asserted that mandis would be opened in all districts by January 10 to ensure smooth procurement and prevent distress sale of paddy. However, on the ground, procurement centres at many places are yet to become fully operational, leaving farmers with harvested paddy stacked in open fields and courtyards.

Farmers alleged that the delay in issuing online tokens has compounded their problems. Many cultivators, particularly small and marginal ones, said they have been repeatedly visiting the primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and offices of the civil supplies officers and deputy registrars of cooperative societies but not finding any solution.

“I have received token since December but the mandi in my panchayat is yet to be functional. Asked for the delay (as the validity period of my token is going to expire soon), the PACS officials said they are yet to get any instruction from the district officials,” said Kamal Lochan Sahu, a farmer of Basantpur gram panchayat under Narsinghpur block of Cuttack district.