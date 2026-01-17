Odisha man set on fire for fleeing brick kiln in Andhra

NUAPADA: A 50-year-old migrant worker from Khariar block in Nuapada district sustained critical burn injuries after he was allegedly abducted from a train, electrocuted, doused with inflammable liquid and set on fire for attempting to flee harsh working conditions at a brick kiln in Andhra Pradesh.

The victim, Bidyadhar Majhi of Junapani Khalia Bhata village under Khariar police limits, has sustained burn injuries mostly on his back and left side of his body.

According to Bidyadhar’s family members, he along with his son Ajay Majhi and six others had gone to work as migrant labourers in AP around three months ago. They were employed at AR Madhab brick kiln in Allanam area of AP. Unable to endure the alleged inhuman workload and conditions, Bidyadhar decided to return home without informing the kiln owner. About two weeks ago, he boarded a train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam.

Upon learning of the escape, the kiln owner allegedly sent three to four hired goons to apprehend the migrant worker. The assailants traced Bidyadhar to a railway station, about 100 km from Srikakulam. When the worker attempted to flee after getting down from the train, he was allegedly overpowered, taken to an isolated location, wrapped in a blanket and given electric shocks. The attackers then reportedly poured inflammable substance on his body and set him on fire before fleeing the scene.