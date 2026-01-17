Odisha ramps up Nipah surveillance along West Bengal border, no cases detected

BHUBANESWAR: Amid reports of Nipah virus cases in neighbouring West Bengal, the state government on Friday intensified surveillance and asked all districts, particularly those along the border, to remain on high alert.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on preparedness and preventive measures, Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling said no suspected case of Nipah virus had been detected in Odisha so far and urged people not to panic.

“The situation is being closely monitored and the government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality,” Mahaling told mediapersons.

As a precautionary measure, border districts have been instructed to strengthen surveillance, ensure prompt identification and reporting of any suspected cases. All hospitals will maintain adequate stock of medicines, PPE kits and other essential medical supplies, the minister said.

The review meeting was attended by health secretary Aswathy S, director public health Dr Neelakantha Mishra, director of health services Dr Pradeep Kumar Guru and director of medical education and training Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra along with senior officials.

The meeting discussed the current situation, strategy for disease surveillance, sample testing, isolation protocols and treatment facilities. Emphasis was also laid on enhancing public awareness to counter rumours and misinformation, Mahaling said.

Health officials said they were awaiting further guidelines from the Centre. “As of now, there is no travel advisory from the Union government. However, we are fully alert and prepared to handle any emergent situation,” a senior official said.