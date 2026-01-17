Odisha to roll out 55 new textbooks for Classes I-VIII from 2026-27 academic year

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will introduce 55 new textbooks in different subjects for Classes I to VIII from the 2026-27 academic year, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

Pradhan said nearly 1.67 lakh teachers would undergo extensive training to ensure effective implementation of the revised curriculum that has been developed in accordance with the Odisha State Curriculum Framework and National Education Policy 2020. “Mother tongue-based instructions up to Class V will be strengthened to ensure a strong foundation in children’s basic learning, while emphasis will be placed on continuous professional development of teachers by leveraging modern technologies,” he added.

The Union minister chaired a high-level meeting with officials of state School and Mass Education (SME) department in presence of minister Nityananda Gond and secretary N Thirumala Naik. Following the meeting, Pradhan said new textbooks will be introduced for Classes I to VIII starting from the upcoming academic year.

For students from Classes VI to X, he said, a provision of 10 days of bagless learning will be implemented, enabling them to gain practical knowledge and develop critical thinking skills. Special attention will also be given to nutrition and health of children from birth up to Class XII.