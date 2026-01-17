Orissa HC seeks final decision from state on ‘living will’ implementation by February 3

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed concern over the delay by the state government in implementing Supreme Court’s directions on living will, saying the state cannot show further apathy as substantial progress has been made in this regard.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman made the observation while hearing a PIL seeking enforcement of the direction issued by the Supreme Court on January 24, 2023. Additional government advocate Debasish Tripathy informed the court that suggestions from the departments concerned had already been obtained and the matter was under active consideration of a high-level committee.

Taking note of it, the bench said the state must now act with urgency. The matter has been listed on February 3, when the state government has been directed to disclose whether a final decision has been taken.

A living will is a legal document that allows adult individuals to specify the medical care they would prefer to receive if they are affected by conditions or diseases which render them incapable of making the decisions then or communicating their decision to their kin. For instance, they can inscribe their refusal to interventions like mechanical ventilation, invasive tubes, feeding tubes, articial nutrition, etc, when they are in terminal or vegetative stage.

High court lawyer Kanhayalal Sharma filed the PIL seeking directions to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s mandate on living wills, also known as Advance Medical Directives. Advocate Partha Mukherjee represented the petitioner.