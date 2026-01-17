Road safety audit at Remed, Bareipalli to curb mishaps

SAMBALPUR; In a bid to enhance commuter safety and prevent accidents, the Sambalpur district administration has carried out a detailed road safety audit at Remed and Bareipalli chowks, two of the city’s key traffic intersections.

Based on the findings of the audit, the administration has proposed construction of two vehicle under passes at Remed and Bareipalli as a permanent solution to streamline traffic movement and significantly improve road safety. The proposal is a part of the district’s long-term infrastructure planning aimed at addressing congestion and reducing accident risks at critical junctions.

The administration has undertaken road marking works at both locations as a temporary measure. These include installation of reflective studs to enhance visibility, particularly during night hours and adverse weather conditions.

Further, it has been decided to deploy a technical team to reassess the sites and examine whether additional safety interventions can be introduced to further safeguard road users.

Remed chowk has emerged as a major accident black spot, witnessing a disturbing rise in road mishaps lately. In just four days, three accidents at the busy junction have claimed two lives. A seven-year-old child was killed on Tuesday after being run over by a truck, followed by the death of a 75-year-old man on Thursday when his scooter was hit at the traffic signal.

Bareipali, though relatively less risky, also witnesses congestion and night-time accidents due to high-speed movement of heavy vehicles.