Sri Sri varsity launches Faculty of Eastern Knowledge Systems

CUTTACK: In a first, the Sri Sri University on Friday launched a new academic initiative dedicated to Eastern intellectual traditions, titled the ‘Faculty of Eastern Knowledge Systems’ (FEKS).

The launching of FEKS underscores the growing global recognition of Eastern knowledge traditions and their relevance in the contemporary world. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Faculty of Eastern Knowledge Systems aims to introduce the world to the depth and diversity of Eastern educational frameworks.

The faculty offers structured academic engagement with eight major domains of ancient Indian knowledge, including Niti Shastra, Darshan Shastra, Khagol Shastra or Jyotish Shastra, Bharatiya Manav Vigyan, Vyakaran Shastra, Shilpa and Vaastu Shastra, and Natya Shastra. Beyond undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, FEKS also provides advanced opportunities for scholarly research through doctoral and post-doctoral programs.

Sri Sri University president Rajita Kulkarni, V-C Tej Partap, executive registrar Anil Kumar Sharma, director of operations Swami Satyachaitanya were present.