Two killed, one injured as boulder collapses at stone quarry in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: At least two labourers were killed and another sustained injuries after a massive boulder got dislodged during alleged unauthorised stone mining near Bhairabi temple in Malkangiri town on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Mitu Madhi (28) of Champaghari and Tuna Gadaba (27) of Gadaba village. Bijay Rao, also in his late twenties and from Champaghari village, suffered serious injuries in the mishap.
Sources said the incident took place at around 8 am. A group of labourers were reportedly engaged in illegal stone mining on a hillock when a large stone tumbled down all of a sudden. While one worker was crushed to death on the spot, two others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH). One of the injured later succumbed to his injuries.
Following the incident, tension flared up in the area as locals gathered at the spot and staged protest against the alleged illegal mining activities. They claimed that such activities have been continuing unchecked and posing serious threats to human life.
On being informed, Malkangiri Model police rushed to the mishap site to take stock of the situation. IIC Rigan Kindo said the injured labourer is undergoing treatment in the DHH. After autopsy, bodies of the two deceased persons were handed over to their respective families.
A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the mishap, he added.
District labour officer Annapurna Duruka said six labourers were reportedly engaged in stone mining near the temple when the accident occurred. The administration is verifying whether the workers possessed valid labour cards to determine eligibility for compensation.
“A case will be registered under the Employees’ Compensation Act. After completion of investigation, appropriate action will be taken against the quarry owner who employed the labourers,” she said.