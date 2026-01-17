Two killed, one injured as boulder collapses at stone quarry in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: At least two labourers were killed and another sustained injuries after a massive boulder got dislodged during alleged unauthorised stone mining near Bhairabi temple in Malkangiri town on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Mitu Madhi (28) of Champaghari and Tuna Gadaba (27) of Gadaba village. Bijay Rao, also in his late twenties and from Champaghari village, suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

Sources said the incident took place at around 8 am. A group of labourers were reportedly engaged in illegal stone mining on a hillock when a large stone tumbled down all of a sudden. While one worker was crushed to death on the spot, two others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH). One of the injured later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, tension flared up in the area as locals gathered at the spot and staged protest against the alleged illegal mining activities. They claimed that such activities have been continuing unchecked and posing serious threats to human life.