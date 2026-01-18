10 held across Odisha in raids against cattle smuggling

KEONJHAR/BARIPADA/BHADRAK: In a major crackdown against cattle smuggling across the state, Keonjhar police on Saturday raided the property of cattle mafia in around 46 locations in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Khurda districts and arrested 10 people in this connection.

While six cattle mafia have been arrested from Keonjhar, three have been apprehended from Mayurbhanj and one from Bhadrak. The raids were conducted by two additional SPs, five DSPs, 25 inspectors, 36 SIs and ASIs along with 18 platoons of police force. No arrests were made from Jajpur and Khurda districts.

Keonjhar SP Nitin Kushalkar said raids are still underway and property worth a total of Rs 100 crore is expected to be seized. “Till now, we have seized around one kg gold, three kg silver, 11 four-wheelers, 13 two-wheelers, mobile phones and some property belonging to those arrested,” the SP said.

From Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar police have seized Rs 30 lakh cash, 10 mobile phones and several gold and silver ornaments in Jharpokharia area. In Bisoi, police have seized Rs 3.09 lakh cash, 35.76 gm gold, 95.6 gm silver, one car and a motorcycle.

In Bhadrak, police seized around Rs 70 lakh cash along with gold and silver jewellery. Police sources said properties owned by the accused, including a market complex and a residential college located near Bhadrak bypass road, are also likely to be searched.