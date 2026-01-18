Bison population in Debrigarh sanctuary at 848, jumps 28 per cent in a year

SAMBALPUR: The Indian bison population in Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary has recorded a robust jump of 189 individuals within a year, taking the total head count to 848.

The third census of the gaurs, conducted from January 5 to 7, used a direct count method across 73 census units covering the sanctuary’s 353 sq km area.

Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) PK Jha said the steady rise in population was a reflection of focused conservation efforts. “We are focusing on habitat management and other conservation measures for further enhancement,” he said. Of the 848 gaurs, 235 were juveniles (below two years), accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the population, an indicator of breeding success and healthy herd dynamics.

Range-wise data showed 444 gaurs in 31 herds in Kamgaon wildlife range and 404 in 38 herds in Lakhanpur range. In the safari zone, a 50 sq km tourism area, 98 gaurs across eight herds were counted. These animals are frequently sighted by safari and cruise tourists.

The latest census points at an upward trend. The first-ever census in November 2024 recorded 659 gaurs in 52 herds. The census last year, conducted after six months, estimated 788 gaurs in 60 herds. The latest exercise added another 60, taking the one-year gain to 189, a 28 per cent jump.