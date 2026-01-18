Bison population in Debrigarh sanctuary at 848, jumps 28 per cent in a year

SAMBALPUR: The Indian bison population in Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary has recorded a robust jump of 189 individuals within a year, taking the total head count to 848.
The third census of the gaurs, conducted from January 5 to 7, used a direct count method across 73 census units covering the sanctuary’s 353 sq km area.
Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) PK Jha said the steady rise in population was a reflection of focused conservation efforts. “We are focusing on habitat management and other conservation measures for further enhancement,” he said. Of the 848 gaurs, 235 were juveniles (below two years), accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the population, an indicator of breeding success and healthy herd dynamics.
Range-wise data showed 444 gaurs in 31 herds in Kamgaon wildlife range and 404 in 38 herds in Lakhanpur range. In the safari zone, a 50 sq km tourism area, 98 gaurs across eight herds were counted. These animals are frequently sighted by safari and cruise tourists.
The latest census points at an upward trend. The first-ever census in November 2024 recorded 659 gaurs in 52 herds. The census last year, conducted after six months, estimated 788 gaurs in 60 herds. The latest exercise added another 60, taking the one-year gain to 189, a 28 per cent jump.
Forest officials said the six-monthly census cycle, adopted since November 2024, helps track breeding patterns of the sanctuary’s flagship species. Divisional forest officer of Hirakud wildlife division Anshu Pragyan Das said unlike some regions where gaur breeding is seasonal, Debrigarh shows year-round breeding.
“Regular monitoring helps us understand calving patterns and population dynamics. Each range maintains a monthly register of newborn gaurs which supports science-based management,” she said.
For the census, the division deployed 155 personnel daily from 5 am to 5 pm, supported by 213 permanent inspection points and 103 camera traps to avoid overlaps and ensure accuracy. The exercise recorded 69 herds with herd sizes ranging from six to 25 animals.
The rising population is attributed to species-specific habitat management. Meadows with bamboo brakes have been developed to support grazing and browsing, with emphasis on grasslands dominated by Heteropogon, Dichanthium, Cynodon and Themeda species.
With minimal human interference following relocation of nearly 400 families from the sanctuary four years ago, large tracts have regenerated into nutritious meadows, reducing conflict and aiding reproduction.