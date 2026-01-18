Choudwar jailbreak: Ex-jailor files plaint against senior superintendent

CUTTACK: The Choudwar jailbreak case took a fresh turn on Saturday with former jailor Santoshini Dash filing a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against prison senior superintendent Sujit Kumar Roul, accusing him of forging her signature to shift responsibility.

The complaint was filed through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal of Odisha Police.

In her complaint, Dash alleged that Roul had remained absent without authorisation and reported for duty only after the jailbreak incident. “On October 1, 2 and 3, 2025, the official gate in-out register of Circle Jail, Cuttack, was deliberately tampered and manipulated so as to falsely depict the continuous presence of Roul within the jail premises during official duty hours,” the complaint stated.

Dash alleged that following the escape of two under-trial prisoners, the senior superintendent forged her signature in the minute book on October 2, 2025, without her knowledge or consent.

“This act was done with an ulterior motive to fabricate evidence, mislead authorities and falsely implicate or trap me while shielding himself from the responsibility. Above acts disclose serious cognizable offence affecting public administration, prison security and the integrity of official records, warranting immediate police intervention, registration of FIR and a thorough and impartial investigation,” Dash stated in her complaint.