Healthy India should be a mission, not slogan: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

BHUBANESWAR: A ‘Healthy India’ should be a mission and not remain a mere slogan, said former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here on Saturday.

Addressing a media-conference here during a ‘Summit on holistic health’, Yadav said health sector should be made a priority sector by increasing budget allocation both at the central and state government levels. He also stressed wide-ranging reforms in the health sector.

“Treatment for the poor should be entirely free, regardless of the seriousness of the disease and the cost of treatment. Adequate funds should be earmarked at the state and central level. Our party does not accept the practice of health cards which have limits on expenditure,” he said.

He also called for appointment of adequate doctors and medical professionals at all levels. “However, there is 30 per cent vacancy in different posts including doctors in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospitals all over the country. If this is the situation in AIIMS, think of other health institutions,” he questioned.

The SP chief highlighted the importance of focusing on the holistic nature of health and wellness in India, keeping in mind the country’s growing population and the many health-related challenges that come with it.”The environment, including our home, workplace, social circles and natural surroundings, has a profound impact on our overall health, making it essential to create a positive and supportive ecosystem,” he said.

By prioritising holistic health, the burden on medical services can be reduced and enhance the population’s ability to contribute to the country’s growth. A healthy population is a key driver of national progress, he said.