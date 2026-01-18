Odisha CM Majhi’s Kolkata meet nets Rs 1 lakh crore investment

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has attracted investment proposals and commitments worth over Rs 1 lakh crore across multiple sectors during the Odisha Investors’ Meet and Roadshow helmed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Kolkata over the last two days.
The first day of the meet on Friday witnessed 130 exclusive high-level interactions and four sectoral roundtables chaired by Majhi covering hosiery, apparel accessories and technical textiles; metal ancillary, downstream and engineering goods; plastic, chemical, packaging and recycling, and pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotech, with participation of over 80 leading companies at CXO level.
The engagements resulted in signing of 27 MoUs with an investment potential of Rs 81,864 crore, generating over 63,161 jobs. Additionally, 19 investment intent proposals worth Rs 18,453 crore were received, with potential to create 27,591 employment opportunities.
Addressing the mega roadshow which saw the participation of more than 500 industry leaders and institutional stakeholders, the chief minister outlined his vision for Samruddha Odisha by 2036, highlighting opportunities in renewable energy equipment, textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT, data centres and advanced manufacturing.
Majhi said Odisha is ready to co-anchor the next phase of industrial growth in eastern India under the Purvodaya vision, emphasising collaboration, integrated value chains and shared prosperity. He invited industry leaders to partner with Odisha, asserting that growth in the East would be collaborative rather than competitive, with states complementing each others strengths to build a strong eastern industrial corridor.
“Odisha is financially strong and economically secure. It is rapidly transforming from a resource-based economy into a hub of value addition and advanced manufacturing, driven by speed, scale and sustainability,” the chief minister said.
He highlighted the state’s strategic coastline and ports at Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur as key enablers of port-led industrialisation serving eastern and central India. “The state government is working proactively to attract investors to Odisha and ensure timely conversion of MoUs and investment intentions into projects on the ground, with dedicated facilitation by its agencies,” he said.
Following the successful roadshow in Kolkata, the state will now prepare for Enterprise Odisha, scheduled to be held on January 27-28 in Rourkela, which will showcase the state’s industrial capabilities, MSME strengths, startup ecosystem and investment-ready infrastructure across the state. It will reinforce the government’s commitment to translating investment interest into on-ground outcomes, Majhi added.