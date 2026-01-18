Odisha CM Majhi’s Kolkata meet nets Rs 1 lakh crore investment

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has attracted investment proposals and commitments worth over Rs 1 lakh crore across multiple sectors during the Odisha Investors’ Meet and Roadshow helmed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Kolkata over the last two days.

The first day of the meet on Friday witnessed 130 exclusive high-level interactions and four sectoral roundtables chaired by Majhi covering hosiery, apparel accessories and technical textiles; metal ancillary, downstream and engineering goods; plastic, chemical, packaging and recycling, and pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotech, with participation of over 80 leading companies at CXO level.

The engagements resulted in signing of 27 MoUs with an investment potential of Rs 81,864 crore, generating over 63,161 jobs. Additionally, 19 investment intent proposals worth Rs 18,453 crore were received, with potential to create 27,591 employment opportunities.

Addressing the mega roadshow which saw the participation of more than 500 industry leaders and institutional stakeholders, the chief minister outlined his vision for Samruddha Odisha by 2036, highlighting opportunities in renewable energy equipment, textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT, data centres and advanced manufacturing.

Majhi said Odisha is ready to co-anchor the next phase of industrial growth in eastern India under the Purvodaya vision, emphasising collaboration, integrated value chains and shared prosperity. He invited industry leaders to partner with Odisha, asserting that growth in the East would be collaborative rather than competitive, with states complementing each others strengths to build a strong eastern industrial corridor.