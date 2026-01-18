Odisha plunges to 'aspiring leaders' category in startup rankings

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has slipped to the category of ‘aspiring leaders’ in the 5th States’ Startup Ecosystem Ranking carried out by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The state had been adjudged as ‘top performer’ in the 4th edition of startup ecosystem ranking in the country two years back.

Odisha was among the 19 states with a population above 5 crore and 1-5 crore in the A category that were competing for awards such as best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.

Gujarat was adjudged ‘best performer’ in the ranking, while Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh were recognised as ‘top performers’. Similarly, eight states in category A including Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana were recognised as ‘leaders’, while Odisha along with Assam, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir were categorised as ‘aspiring leaders.’

Sources said Odisha was a consistent performer in this startup ecosystem ranking launched in 2018. Apart from being a ‘top performer’ in 2022, the state had achieved the same poistion in the first and third rankings in 2018 and 2021. In the second edition in 2019, the state had been recognised as a ‘leader’ state.

While ‘top performers’ are those who have shown significant growth in their respective startup ecosystems, the new ranking said ‘aspiring leaders’ are the ones who are working towards identifying and formulating initiatives to provide support to the startups in their states.