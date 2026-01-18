Orissa HC seeks affidavit from state govt on illegal immigrants

CUTTACK: Taking cognisance of a PIL alleging illegal immigration into the state, the Orissa High Court has directed the Odisha government to place further details on record regarding steps taken to identify such people.

The PIL has been filed by Shivsankar Mohanty, a practising advocate of the Orissa High Court. Mohanty alleged that there has been mass illegal immigration from a neighbouring country, with such immigrants continuing to reside in the state after fraudulently procuring Indian identification documents. The petition stated that the presence of illegal immigrants posed serious concerns for national security, public safety and the rule of law.

An affidavit filed by the state revealed that 2,259 suspects were verified, out of which, most of the people were found to be Indian nationals and others, who could not provide any evidence of the Indian nationality, have been put into the clutches of the law with steps taken for deportation to their country.