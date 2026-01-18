Rs 2.5 crore, documents seized from ‘sand mafia’ in Oisha's Ganjam: ED

BHUBANESWAR: Day after its raids on alleged sand and illicit liquor mafia operating in Ganjam district, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has seized Rs 2.5 crore cash from them.

In a statement, the central agency termed Krupasindhu Muduli as the mastermind of the illegal sand mining syndicate and said many incriminating documents were seized from his possession during the raids. As part of the operation, searches were carried out at over 25 locations and many luxury vehicles and several property papers were seized.

Elaborating on the modus operandi, the ED said the sand mafia issued forged Y forms, transit passes for minor minerals and sold the illegally excavated sand and blackstone in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The role of all the lessees to whom the sand mines have been allocated are being probed, the agency stated.

Two stone crushers were also raided and various documents seized. ED officers found out that police had earlier registered cases against many persons involved in illegal sand mining. Investigation revealed the crime proceeds obtained through illegal mining of minor minerals were used to manufacture illicit countrymade liquor, it added.

ED sources said the raids also exposed the alleged nexus between the sand mafia and illicit liquor manufacturers. Several illicit country liquor manufacturing units were raided and cash recovered, they added.