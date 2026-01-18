SJTA rolls back Bhakta Nibas parking fee hike

PURI: The managing committee of Shree Jagannath Temple has rolled back the Bhakta Nibas parking fee hike amidst opposition, and pegged it at Rs 240.

In its meeting on Saturday, the managing committee decided that the new fee will come into force from Sunday at all four Bhakta Nibas run by the temple administration. The fee parking was earlier raised to Rs 500.

After the meeting, chief administrator of the temple Arabinda Padhee told mediapersons that the managing committee deliberated on several issues which included a request to the state government to pass new punitive provisions to deter use of video and mobile phones inside the shrine.

The meeting informed that restrictions have been imposed on use of mobile phones by the temple staff and servitors inside the temple.

The managing committee also passed revised guidelines for opening of the Ratna Bhandar inventory and tallying it with those of 1978. The proposal will be sent to the state government for approval. Once the government gives its nod, an auspicious day will be fixed.

An 11-page standard operating procedure has been prepared. Emphasis has been given to the observance of rituals as per the prescribed norms while darshan of the deities would be allowed from Baharkatha, Padhee informed. The inventory would be made under CCTV coverage and digitised.