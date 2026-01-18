Two interceptor boats procured by Odisha forest dept for turtle protection gather dust

KENDRAPARA: Two interceptor boats procured by the Forest department for protection of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary have been gathering dust for years reportedly due to technical snags.

The two speed boats - Gahirmatha I and II - were purchased in 2016 to prevent fishing vessels from entering Gahirmatha sanctuary, considered the world’s largest rookery of Olive Ridley turtles. Both the boats were purchased from Mumbai at a cost of Rs 3 crore each.

Forest range officer of Gahirmatha Kapilendra Pradhan said, “One of the boats developed technical snag four years ago. The other one too became inoperative three years ago. So we were forced to hire three fishing trawlers for protection of the turtles.”

Besides comfort, the eco-friendly soundless speed boats were equipped with foolproof safety mechanisms. “We had even trained crewmen to operate the boats. But unfortunately both the boats are now lying idle,” Pradhan added. The unused boats are now floating near the sanctuary office.

On the other hand, secretary of Gahirmatha Marine Turtle and Mangrove Conservation Society Hemant Rout claimed that the boats have become inoperative as local crew members are not competent to run them. It is not possible on the part of forest personnel to chase fishing trawlers within the marine sanctuary areas without speed boats. The Forest department should appoint competent crew members and repair the interceptor boats at the earliest.