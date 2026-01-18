Usha Padhee visits Malkangiri, directs depts to expedite pending projects

MALKANGIRI: Principal secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Commerce & Transport departments, Usha Padhee visited Malkangiri on Saturday and reviewed the status of the key infrastructure and development projects being undertaken in the district.

Chairing a meeting at the district council conference hall, she took stock of the operational bottlenecks facing the projects and asked the district-level officials to expedite pending works.

After arriving in the district, Padhee visited Govindpalli to inspect the condition of the existing bus stand. She later reviewed the newly-constructed bus stand at Mathili, focusing on passenger amenities and operational readiness. The ongoing construction of the bus terminal in Malkangiri town was also inspected.

Padhee also visited the RTO, Malkangiri, and held discussions with officials on administrative functioning and public service delivery. She took stock of the newly-constructed municipal building of Malkangiri Municipality. The officer also visited the compost centre at Jabardasti Colony in the MV-42 area, where she interacted with sanitation workers and enquired about their working conditions and livelihood challenges, and assured necessary support.