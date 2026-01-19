Auto-rickshaw driver burnt alive after collision with car in Odisha's Kandhamal

PHULBANI: One person was charred to death and three others sustained critical burn injuries after a car and an auto-rickshaw collided head-on and caught fire near Bhetkhol ghat in Datapaju area of Phulbani town in Kandhamal district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Baruna Mallick, the driver of the auto-rickshaw. He was a resident of Miniakathi village under Sadar police limits.

Eyewitnesses said the car was travelling from Boudh when it collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw. Due to the impact, both the vehicles caught fire. Baruna was trapped inside the vehicle and burnt alive.

Two passengers travelling in the auto-rickshaw suffered severe burn injuries. They were rescued by residents and rushed to Phulbani district headquarters hospital (DHH). The car involved in the accident was carrying two persons. While the driver allegedly fled the scene after the mishap, the other occupant suffered burns and was shifted to the DHH.

CDMO Santosh Padhy said the three injured persons were initially admitted to the DHH. They were later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the absconding car driver.