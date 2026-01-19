Baripada circle plans massive 7,700 km fire line across 7 wildlife divisions

BARIPADA: Ahead of the forest fire season, the Baripada forest circle has decided to create fire lines measuring 7,709 km across seven wildlife division in the greater Similipal landscape.

To enhance preparedness and mitigation, a new action plan has been devised which will be executed across the wildlife divisions of Baripada, Karanjia, Rairangpur, Balasore, Keonjhar, Similipal north and Similipal south. Regional chief conservator of forests-cum-field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Prakash Chand Gogineni told The New Indian Express that in order to prevent forest fire across the seven wildlife divisions, the department has been planning to strengthen manpower, mobility and air blower machines.

This year, 70 fire squads with 565 personnel will be deployed.

Besides, at least 65 vehicles will be engaged for the firefighting squads. Similarly, the authorities are planning to engage 973 fire blowers within the seven wildlife divisions. The department plans to procure an additional 93 new fire blower machines.

As many as 120 fire blowers have been allotted to Baripada division, 106 for Karanjia, 134 for Rairangpur, 68 for Balasore, 89 for Keonjhar, 214 for STR north and 242 for STR south.

As per the action plan, fire lines of 2,500 km will be created in STR north and 3,900 km for STR south wildlife division.