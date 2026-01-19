Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi launches free medical camp drive across constituency

BHUBANESWAR: In a fresh public outreach exercise for the new year, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Sunday launched the ‘MP Medical Camp’ drive to offer comprehensive health checkups to community members of the constituency free of cost.

Launching the camp in the first phase at Begunia for Begunia-Bolagarh Assembly segment of Khurda, Sarangi said the MP Medical Camp will be organised at the block level across Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency on the third Sunday of every month.

“The medical camps will be organised in all eight blocks under the Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency in the coming days. The initiative has been launched following the prime minister’s call to ensure healthcare for all, especially women,” she said.

On the day, the medical camp began at 8 am on the premises of Gopabandhu PM Shri High School in Begunia, where 550 people from 10 nearby villages availed free health service and checkup. The medicines were also distributed to them free of cost.

Senior doctors from different departments such as medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology (eye), dentistry and surgery participated in the camp. Facilities for blood tests, diabetes screening, blood pressure checks, weight measurement and other basic medical services were made available.

Senior doctors and medical teams from Bankoi CHC, Khurda Hospital and Capital Hospital participated in the camp and provided free medical services to the public.

On the occasion, Sarangi personally interacted with the people who attended the camp, and enquired about their problems and needs. “The aim of the initiative is to ensure that all citizens in my parliamentary constituency remain healthy and avail the free services provided through the camp,” she said.

Sarangi has formed a four-member committee to ensure smooth functioning of the camps.