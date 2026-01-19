Body of newborn found at Naraj barrage in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The body of a newborn boy was recovered from the Naraj barrage here on Sunday.

Police said a sticker was found attached to the baby’s leg which mentioned his birth on January 5 at a hospital. However, details of his parents and the hospital he was born in was not cited.

“We are suspecting the body was thrown off the Naraj barrage after death of the baby. However, instead of falling into the Kathajodi river, the body landed on the concrete base of the barrage gate. Some fishermen noticed the body and informed the matter to police and fire services personnel,” said an officer of Barang police station.

The body was recovered and sent to SCB medical college and hospital for postmortem. “An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is on to gather details of the baby’s parents, the hospital he was born in and the circumstances under which he died,” said the police officer.