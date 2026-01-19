CAG raps state govt as tech institutes in Odisha struggle

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when stress is being laid on skilling of youth and encouraging them to opt for technical education, government engineering colleges, industrial training institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics in the state are struggling with acute shortage of faculty and infrastructure including availability of modern tools in labs.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its audit has raised serious concerns on the quality of education in the skill development and technical education (SDTE) sector in the state. In its draft report, the CAG has pointed out that no faculty posting was made in government engineering colleges and institutions including BPUT Rourkela, Government College of Engineering (GCE) Kalahandi, GCE Keonjhar, IGIT Sarang and PMEC Berhampur from 2019 till January 2025, resulting in an overall vacancy of 47 per cent of the sanctioned strength.

The shortage was most acute in the cadre of professors with 73 per cent vacancies followed by 62 per cent and 38 per cent vacancies for associate professors and assistant professors, respectively. The staff crunch pushed the teacher-student ratio of these institutes to a range of 1:28 to 1:81 against the AICTE norms of 1:20 for undergraduate (UG) courses. The draft report also underlined that 185 out of 291 sanctioned non-teaching posts were vacant in these engineering institutions.

Meanwhile, government ITIs and polytechnics faced even more severe faculty crunch and shortage of instructors as only 864 i.e 49 per cent instructors were available against the sanctioned strength of 1,753 across all government ITIs.