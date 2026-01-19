Chilika hosts 11.32 lakh birds this winter, 5,000 more than last year

BHUBANESWAR: Chilika has welcomed over 11.32 lakh winged guests this winter.

The annual mid-winter waterfowl, waterbird status survey-2026 on Sunday revealed the bird count to be around 5,000 more compared to the 2025 census in which it was 11.27 lakh. The number of species recorded in the wetland, however, has remained constant at 196 for the last two years, though two new species of birds - Plain Martin and Bengal Bush Lark - have been detected in the lagoon this year.

PCCF (wildlife)-cum-chief wildlife warden Prem Kumar Jha said a total of 11,32,200 birds of 196 species were recorded in the census this year, which is a marginal rise of 4,972 from the previous year. “The Northern Pintail was found to be the most populous species, with a count of 2,18,993. Eurasia Wigeon were counted at 1,53,318, while Gadwall’s number stood at 1,43,127,” Jha said.

The PCCF informed that a total of 3,97,587 birds of 106 species were counted in Nalabana wildlife sanctuary. In 2025, the bird count in the sanctuary was 3,43,226 of 92 species.

The survey-2026 was jointly conducted by the state wildlife wing, Chilika Development Authority (CDA) and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in the 1,165 square km area of the lagoon from 6 am to 12 pm. A total of 133 personnel including forest officials, volunteers, local guides and bird experts from government and non-government organisations like BNHS, ZSI, Wild Orissa and WWF India, and district honorary wildlife warden participated in the survey.