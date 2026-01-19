Delay in cooperative guidelines hits fishers’ access to central schemes, Odisha tells Centre

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has flagged non-finalisation of the state cooperative guidelines as a major bottleneck for fish farmers in accessing benefits under key central fisheries schemes. It has sought support of the Ministry of Fisheries to align the state framework with national guidelines.

The issue was highlighted at the National Fisheries Secretaries Conference held in New Delhi recently. Senior officials from the state pointed out that while several centrally-sponsored programmes provide financial assistance and institutional support to fishers through cooperatives, the absence of updated and operational state cooperative guidelines has constrained seamless implementation on the ground. As a result, fishers’ collectives and primary cooperative societies have faced procedural delays in availing scheme benefits. The need to operationalise cooperative guidelines and strengthen cluster-based development, reservoir fisheries and digital integration across the state was also highlighted.

Official sources said the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department is working on operationalising new state cooperative guidelines to better align with central schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The guidelines for the fisheries sector are designed to promote sustainable development of inland and marine fisheries, enhance the socio-economic status of fishermen and improve production through organised marketing.