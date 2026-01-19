Differently-abled worker killed in blast at illegal firecracker unit in Cuttack

CUTTACK: A 44-year-old differently-abled worker was killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Khalarada village within Cuttack Sadar police limits on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Bhoi alias Kuntha of Badasahi village. The unlicensed firecracker manufacturing unit belongs to one Baikuntha Samal, who is currently on the run.

Sources said the incident occurred at around 1 pm while Kuntha was alone at the factory and engaged in preparing the firecrackers. The intensity of the explosion was such that Kuntha’s body parts got scattered at a distance of over 500 metre.

The asbestos-roofed house from where the cracker unit was being run was also razed to the ground. Some houses in the vicinity also sustained partial damage in its impact.

On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. The body of the deceased was handed over to police. Preliminary investigation suggested the explosion was accidental as huge stock of crackers had been stored in the unit.

Cuttack Sadar IIC Tusar Kant Sethi said the trader had no requisite permission to set up the firecracker-making unit and was operating it illegally without complying with any safety protocols. “He is currently at large and efforts are on to nab him,” the IIC added.