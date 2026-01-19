ED finds sand mining syndicate coerced leaseholders to grab licences in Ganjam

BHUBANESWAR: Two days after launching a massive search operation at the properties of sand smugglers and illicit liquor manufacturers in Ganjam district, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday said it has found a well-organised ‘syndicate’ engaged in the illegal activities, which included forcible acquisition of licences of mining leaseholders.

In a statement, the central agency said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to unlawfully and forcibly acquire the mining leases of various leaseholders by offering a commission at a predetermined rate. Through the unauthorised usage of licences of genuine leaseholders, the syndicate members excavated sand and black stones beyond the permissible limits as stipulated by the government. The illegally excavated minor minerals were transported using forged Y forms and transit pass, and were being sold in the grey market, mostly in lieu of cash, it added.

ED sources said the crime proceeds were then utilised in manufacturing illicit country liquor and other businesses. Most of these transactions were unaccounted and unrecorded, causing huge losses to government exchequer.

During searches, ED officials seized Rs 2.63 crore cash, 10 luxury vehicles, several incriminating documents, substantial property records and agreements including mining leases executed by the members of the syndicate. The mastermind of the illegal sand mining syndicate has been identified as Krupasindhu Muduli and further probe is on, said ED sources.