Jagatsinghpur collector issues show-cause notice to labour officer over alleged bribery by DEO

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to district labour officer (welfare) Smrutirekha Nayak for her alleged involvement in corruption after an audio clip of a data entry operator (DEO) demanding bribe went viral on social media.

On December 21 last year, an audio clip of a woman demanding bribe to move a file in the district labour office went viral on social media. After coming across the viral clip, labour officials suspected that the woman might be Puspita Sarangi who was working as the DEO on an outsourcing basis.

Subsequently, divisional labour commissioner (DLC), Jagatsinghpur Baba Anandranjan Das launched an investigation into the incident. During inquiry, it came to light that Dhurba Paital, a registered construction worker, of Dua village under Balikuda police limits had applied for education assistance for his daughter. He later received Rs 96,000 as educational assistance. Thereafter, he applied twice for education assistance, one for his daughter and another for his son.

When Paital visited the labour office, to enquire about the status of his applications, DEO Sarangi allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe for the previously sanctioned assistance. When Paital did not pay the amount, Sarangi sought Rs 16,000 over phone, reportedly using the names of Nayak and assistant labour officers.