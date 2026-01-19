NGT takes cognisance of alleged EC violations at Manduka morrum quarry in Odisha's Jajpur

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), East Zone Bench, Kolkata, on January 15, took cognisance of allegations of large-scale violations of environmental clearance (EC) conditions in the operation of Manduka morrum quarry in Jajpur district.
The bench comprising chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and executive member Ishwar Singh constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board, deputy director of mines, regional office of MoEF&CC, Bhubaneswar, and the collector Jajpur to inspect the site, verify EC and consent to operate compliance, examine the allegations and submit a status report with suggestions within eight weeks.
The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Odisha, has also been directed to file a separate status report on the veracity of the allegations. The matter has been listed for hearing on March 19, 2026.
The order was passed in a petition filed by Sanjib Samal and Krushna Chandra Sahoo, residents of Jajpur, who alleged that a private lessee is illegally operating the Manduka morrum quarry over an area of 12 acre (4.856 hectare) at village Manduka under Darpan tehsil in violation of EC conditions. Advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy, appeared for the petitioners through video-conference.
According to the petitioners, the lessee has violated EC condition No. 9.6 by carrying out mining beyond the permissible depth of six metres. They further alleged that mineral transportation is being carried out through village roads without permission from the competent authority. Overloaded vehicles allegedly pass through Manduka village, Charinangal and near Manduka primary school, posing risks to residents and students.
Observing that the petition raises substantial issue relating to compliance of the environmental norms, the Tribunal issued notice to all respondents, directing them to file replies by affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing. Notices were also issued to the chief secretary, collector Jajpur, deputy director of mines, Jajpur, tehsildar Darpan, chief executive, Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) and the private lessee.