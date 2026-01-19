NGT takes cognisance of alleged EC violations at Manduka morrum quarry in Odisha's Jajpur

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), East Zone Bench, Kolkata, on January 15, took cognisance of allegations of large-scale violations of environmental clearance (EC) conditions in the operation of Manduka morrum quarry in Jajpur district.

The bench comprising chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and executive member Ishwar Singh constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board, deputy director of mines, regional office of MoEF&CC, Bhubaneswar, and the collector Jajpur to inspect the site, verify EC and consent to operate compliance, examine the allegations and submit a status report with suggestions within eight weeks.

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Odisha, has also been directed to file a separate status report on the veracity of the allegations. The matter has been listed for hearing on March 19, 2026.