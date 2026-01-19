Odisha CM Majhi inaugurates 3,612 projects worth over Rs 891 crore in Kalahandi
BHAWANIPATNA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 3,612 projects worth over Rs 891 crore in Kalahandi district.
Attending the concluding day of the 28th edition of ‘Kalahandi Utsav-Ghumura’ at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium here, the chief minister said the district has a rich legacy, culture and heritage. Kalahandi is second in paddy production and leading district in cotton cultivation in the state. With concerted efforts and increase in irrigation potential, it will soon be number one paddy producing district in the state.
He said a detailed project report of Rs 3,025 crore has been prepared for the Utei-Raul rivers irrigation complex. Steps will be taken for concrete lining of Indravati left canal to ensure better irrigation.
The government is contemplating to create a cluster area by including Kalahandi, Balangir and Nabarangpur districts to boost cotton production. Besides cotton cultivation, textile projects will be set up in the cluster, he said.
Majhi said Odisha received investment intents worth Rs 1 lakh crore during the two-day investors’ meet at Kolkata on Friday and Saturday. “For uniform development of the state, industries will be set up in all the 30 districts including Kalahandi. The government plans to develop Kalahandi and make it number one district of the state,” he said.
On the occasion, the chief minister remembered the contribution of freedom fighter Rendo Majhi of Kalahandi who revolted against the British oppression and was martyred. He also informed that the chief minister’s grievance cell will soon be held in Kalahandi to address the problems of local population.
Among others, Kalahandi MP Malvika Devi and Rajya Sabha member Sujit Kumar, MLAs Dibya Shankar Mishra, Sudhir Pattjoshi and Manorama Mohanty besides district collector Sachin Pawar were present.
During the five-day Kalahandi Utsav, 184 cultural troupes including seven national-level teams from Assam, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Maharashtra enthralled the audience with their performances. At least 356 stalls including those set up at Pallishree and KBK Crafts Melas at the festival venue conducted a business of more than Rs 2 crore.