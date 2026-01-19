Odisha CM Majhi inaugurates 3,612 projects worth over Rs 891 crore in Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 3,612 projects worth over Rs 891 crore in Kalahandi district.

Attending the concluding day of the 28th edition of ‘Kalahandi Utsav-Ghumura’ at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium here, the chief minister said the district has a rich legacy, culture and heritage. Kalahandi is second in paddy production and leading district in cotton cultivation in the state. With concerted efforts and increase in irrigation potential, it will soon be number one paddy producing district in the state.

He said a detailed project report of Rs 3,025 crore has been prepared for the Utei-Raul rivers irrigation complex. Steps will be taken for concrete lining of Indravati left canal to ensure better irrigation.

The government is contemplating to create a cluster area by including Kalahandi, Balangir and Nabarangpur districts to boost cotton production. Besides cotton cultivation, textile projects will be set up in the cluster, he said.