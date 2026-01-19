Odisha CM Majhi unveils government mouthpiece ‘Pragati Prabaha’

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi released ‘Pragati Prabaha’, the government’s mouthpiece published by the Information and Public Relations department, at his official residence here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said ‘Pragati Prabaha’ captures the dynamic journey of Odisha’s development, and mirrors the government’s initiatives and achievements. He congratulated and thanked the department for bringing out the publication.

A key highlight of the event was the presence of Hrudananda Bishi, a successful young farmer from Lakhanpur village in Jharsuguda district, whose inspirational success story has been featured in the publication. The chief minister felicitated Bishi and extended his best wishes for his achievements.

Majhi advised Bishi to further accelerate his agricultural activities by leveraging various government welfare schemes such as the Chief Minister’s Agricultural Enterprise Scheme, PM-Kisan and CM-Kisan. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure comprehensive support for farmers’ welfare.

“Our government is making all necessary arrangements for the development of farmers. Today, farmers are fulfilling the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A farmer today not only sustains his own family but supports many others. This is the real startup of our country,” the CM remarked.

Despite possessing higher educational qualifications, including BSc (Physics), MBA and degree in mechanical engineering, Bishi chose agriculture over employment outside the state. By adopting modern techniques such as drip irrigation and mulching, he has emerged as a ‘Lakhpati Farmer’. His inspiring journey has been documented in ‘Pragati Prabaha’.