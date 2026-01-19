Odisha government sanctions Rs 91 crore to redevelop Koraput bus stand into modern terminal

JEYPORE: The Koraput bus stand is set to be redeveloped as a modern facility at an estimated cost of Rs 91 crore which has been sanctioned by the state government recently.

The bus stand will be developed on the lines of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal at Bhubaneswar. Official sources said construction work will begin after completion of necessary formalities.

The existing Koraput bus stand, built nearly 32 years ago, has deteriorated significantly over time. Recently, concrete debris fell from the roof of the upper floor, prompting authorities to demolish the entire structure to prevent accidents. The ground floor of the bus stand comprises shops and passenger seating areas.

Thousands of passengers depend on the bus stand every day, and with a steady increase in bus traffic, the demand for a new and safer terminal had been repeatedly raised. During the previous government’s tenure, a proposal for a modern bus terminal was prepared but could not be implemented.