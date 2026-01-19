Odisha government sanctions Rs 91 crore to redevelop Koraput bus stand into modern terminal

JEYPORE: The Koraput bus stand is set to be redeveloped as a modern facility at an estimated cost of Rs 91 crore which has been sanctioned by the state government recently.
The bus stand will be developed on the lines of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal at Bhubaneswar. Official sources said construction work will begin after completion of necessary formalities.
The existing Koraput bus stand, built nearly 32 years ago, has deteriorated significantly over time. Recently, concrete debris fell from the roof of the upper floor, prompting authorities to demolish the entire structure to prevent accidents. The ground floor of the bus stand comprises shops and passenger seating areas.
Thousands of passengers depend on the bus stand every day, and with a steady increase in bus traffic, the demand for a new and safer terminal had been repeatedly raised. During the previous government’s tenure, a proposal for a modern bus terminal was prepared but could not be implemented.
Due to space constraints, drivers of long vehicles face difficulties in manoeuvring within the premises. Keeping these issues in view, a meeting was held three months ago under the chairmanship of Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan. It was attended by officials from the OSRTC and Koraput municipality and Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC). The sanctioned funds have been released to the OPHWC which will execute the project, said sources.
As per the approved plan, a four-storey modern bus terminal will be constructed over an area of 3.64 acre. The facility will have separate entry and exit points and provide modern amenities to passengers, including shopping areas, a Mission Shakti cafe, driver rest rooms, drinking water facilities, OSRTC offices and toilets.
Once completed, the new bus terminal is expected to significantly improve passenger convenience and strengthen transport infrastructure in Koraput. “The new bus terminal in Koraput will come up at an approximate cost of around Rs 91 crore,” said Mahajan.