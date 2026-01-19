OPCC chief accuses BJP government of looting Odisha’s minerals, failing farmers

ROURKELA: The BJP government in the state has rampantly looted mineral resources and distributed mines to private companies in the past 18 months, claimed president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday.

Participating in a host of activities during his visit to Rourkela, Das said energy-producing states are procuring around 202 million tonne of coal from Odisha annually and providing free electricity to consumers and farmers. But the state government has forgotten its promise of providing 300 units of free power to farmers. “When Odisha is a leading energy producer, why should our people suffer?” he questioned.

The OPCC chief further alleged that Tata Power is involved in corruption to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore involving 1.25 crore consumers in Odisha. The energy distribution company and the BJP government are hand in glove to introduce smart meters and loot Rs 3,000 as deposit from each consumer. Energy is an essential service and making power supply prepaid is another attempt to exploit the consumers, he claimed.

Das also attacked the BJP-led union government for renaming the MGNREGS as Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G). He said it is a conspiracy to remove the name of Mahatma Gandhi. The Congress has waged a battle to protect the original form of the MGNREGS which benefitted crores of rural poor with 100 days of guaranteed employment.