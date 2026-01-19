Two Balasore youths killed by speeding truck on Jaleswar-Chandaneswar highway

BALASORE: Two youths were killed after being hit by a speeding truck on Jaleswar-Chandaneswar state highway no-59 at Baghpunji under Nampo police limits here in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Goutam Sahu (19) and Nimain Charan Mohapatra (20), both from Baga village under Kamarda police limits.

The mishap took place at around 3 am. Sources said duo dropped their friend at Jaleswar railway station in the night and was returning home on a motorcycle. At Baghpunji chowk, an unidentified truck en route to Chandaneswar from Jaleswar hit their bike. Due to the impact, the youths were thrown off their bike. They sustained grievous injuries and were killed on the spot.

Passersby and commuters spotted the youths and raised an alarm. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the bodies. After the arrival of the deceased’s family members, the bodies were sent to Jaleswar community health centre for postmortem.

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the incident. Investigation is underway to trace the truck which caused the accident.