A month after West Bengal migrant worker’s murder, cops yet to hold TI parade

SAMBALPUR: Nearly a month after the brutal murder of West Bengal migrant worker Sheikh Juel Rana, Sambalpur police has not been able to conduct the test identification parade despite six arrests in the sensational case.

Police claimed that none of the injured witnesses has yet turned out to participate in the TI parade. It, initially, did not disclose the identity of the accused because it was waiting for the TI parade to be completed.

Contacted, Ainthapali inspector-in-charge PK Swain said the delay in the TI parade was primarily due to the non-availability of key witnesses, including the two injured migrant workers who survived the attack.

“Despite multiple communications, none of the witnesses turned up due to which the TI parade could not be conducted. However, the investigation is continuing simultaneously, and the arrested accused remain in judicial custody,” Swain said.”

While six persons have been arrested so far, police records reportedly mention the indirect involvement of another individual, suspected to be a conspirator in the crime, informed an official source. However, investigators acknowledge that without participation of the injured eyewitnesses, establishing the larger conspiracy would be difficult.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo was guarded about the alleged seventh accused, citing sensitivity of the ongoing investigation. “Information related to the seventh suspect is confidential and cannot be shared at this stage of investigation. However, there may be an element of indirect involvement,” he said.