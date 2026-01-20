AI-generated videos of Lord Jagannath go viral, Puri temple files police complaint

PURI: Authorities of the Jagannath Temple in Puri have lodged a police complaint against a social media account for circulating AI-generated images and videos of Lord Jagannath, which went viral and sparked widespread outrage among devotees.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) filed the complaint on Monday at the Singhadwar police station against an account named ‘vishvrajcreation’ for allegedly posting objectionable and fabricated visuals of the deity on social media.
“It has come to our notice that some unacceptable AI-generated photos and videos of Lord Jagannath have been posted on social media. These objectionable materials are being circulated by a person using the handle ‘vishvrajcreation’,” the SJTA said in a statement.
According to the complaint submitted by the temple administration's Special Security Officer, the AI-generated content has hurt the religious sentiments of devotees and caused widespread resentment.
One of the videos shows milk being poured over Lord Jagannath in front of the Puri temple using a crane, an entirely fabricated and unrealistic depiction with no basis in temple tradition, said Jagannath culture researcher Bhaskar Mishra.
Mishra added that the fake visuals have deeply hurt the sentiments of the deity’s devotees.
Temple officials noted that while there have been previous instances of unauthorised photography and circulation of visuals from inside the temple, this is the first time artificial intelligence has been used to create content that dishonours the deity.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), the highest decision-making body of the 12th-century shrine, recently decided to amend provisions of the law to make such activities illegal and punishable.