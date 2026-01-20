AI-generated videos of Lord Jagannath go viral, Puri temple files police complaint

PURI: Authorities of the Jagannath Temple in Puri have lodged a police complaint against a social media account for circulating AI-generated images and videos of Lord Jagannath, which went viral and sparked widespread outrage among devotees.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) filed the complaint on Monday at the Singhadwar police station against an account named ‘vishvrajcreation’ for allegedly posting objectionable and fabricated visuals of the deity on social media.

“It has come to our notice that some unacceptable AI-generated photos and videos of Lord Jagannath have been posted on social media. These objectionable materials are being circulated by a person using the handle ‘vishvrajcreation’,” the SJTA said in a statement.