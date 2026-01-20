BDO assaulted inside block office in Nuapada, one held

NUAPADA: Block development officer (BDO) of Nuapada Rohit Bhoi was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths inside his office premises on Monday over construction of a panchayat building.

At around 9.30 pm, the youths reportedly entered the block office and attacked the BDO after accusing him of facilitating the construction of Bhainsatal gram panchayat building at Baloda.

Sources said the building was initially proposed at the panchayat headquarters Bhainsatal. However, construction is currently underway at Baloda village following directions of the Orissa High Court. The shift in location is reportedly being opposed by a section of villagers from Bhainsatal.

BDO Bhoi said after attending a grievance hearing, he was preparing to leave his office when a local leader from Bhainsatal village accompanied by around 20-25 people entered the premises. The group of villagers accused him of facilitating the court order leading to the construction of the panchayat building at Baloda.

“I clarified that I had already communicated the matter to the project officer and was not personally involved in the decision. Despite this, they continued to accuse me, and suddenly one of them slapped me,” the BDO said.